Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.64 and a 12 month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.