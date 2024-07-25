Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

