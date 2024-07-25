Halliburton Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 122,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 37.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Halliburton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 29,117 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 945,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.