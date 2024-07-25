HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 294,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

