HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 96,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

