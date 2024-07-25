HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $348.00 and last traded at $341.45, with a volume of 515856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.38.

The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 621.57% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

