Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up to $127.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.00, but opened at $144.45. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 93,902 shares trading hands.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

View Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $16,226,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.