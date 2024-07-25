iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.