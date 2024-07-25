iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.
iShares MSCI India ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
