iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.