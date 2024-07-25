Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KALU stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KALU. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

