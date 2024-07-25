Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $826,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,524,000 after buying an additional 311,788 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 89,035 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

