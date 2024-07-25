Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

