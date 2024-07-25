Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Medpace Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $381.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.