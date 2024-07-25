Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New $336.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $395.00 to $336.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.14.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $381.88 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 43.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

