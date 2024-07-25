Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

