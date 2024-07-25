Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-Southern Bancorp
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.