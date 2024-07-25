Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.4 %

MNMD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

