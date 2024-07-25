Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,451 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 183.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $56,088,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 269,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.