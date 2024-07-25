Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 375 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CLSA increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of TCOM opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

