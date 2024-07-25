Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 494 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

