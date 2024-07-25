Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of ODP worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ODP by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ODP by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ODP by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ODP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

