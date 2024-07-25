Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xerox alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Xerox stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.