Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays began coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.86, a PEG ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

