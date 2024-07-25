Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.