Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

