Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.08 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,259,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.79 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

