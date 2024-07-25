Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.77 Million Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

