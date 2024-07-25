Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.39 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

