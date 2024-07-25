Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.75. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

