Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,276 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of AMG opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.40. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

