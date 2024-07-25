Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,524 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,918,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 114,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $218.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

