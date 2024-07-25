Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,634 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,222,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

