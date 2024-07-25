Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 475 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Popular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 57.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

