Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

