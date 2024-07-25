Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

