Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OneMain Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE OMF opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

