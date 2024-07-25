Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $66.49 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

