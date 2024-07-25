Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 120,855 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Qurate Retail worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 352,935 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

QRTEA opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

