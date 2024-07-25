Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,286 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

