Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,945 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $27.30 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.