Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,808 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SFM opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

