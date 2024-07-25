Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,726 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Unity Software by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 82,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $47.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

