Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $1.22 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

