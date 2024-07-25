Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 94,405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.