Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.30

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1019393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

