Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

MOH opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.