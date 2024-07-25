Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
MOH opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.