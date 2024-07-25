Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $470.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $455.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $458.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

