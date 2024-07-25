Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $454.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $454.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

