National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.