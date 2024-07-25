NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 26360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $11,434,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 978.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 82,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

