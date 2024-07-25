Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.46. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.